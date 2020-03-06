Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,924.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.59 billion, a PE ratio of 83.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,990.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,838.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

