Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.59 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $39.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42.

