Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $113.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.16 and a 200-day moving average of $126.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.