Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.30 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,020 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $985,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.