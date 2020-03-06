Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illumina were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 36,564 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,204 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,872,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,320 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.24, for a total value of $187,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,650 shares of company stock worth $850,731. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.13.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $276.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.00 and its 200 day moving average is $304.85. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.43 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

