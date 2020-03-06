Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after buying an additional 1,974,923 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,347,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,479,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,831 shares during the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

TDOC opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.52, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $148.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.