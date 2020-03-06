Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 6,196 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 1.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Nike were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.18.

In other Nike news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $90.58 on Friday. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

