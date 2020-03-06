Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 381 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.10 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.70 and a 200-day moving average of $312.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

