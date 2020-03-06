Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys 33,284 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,284 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $27.35 and a 52-week high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 0.82.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

