Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires New Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $183.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.41. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

