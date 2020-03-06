Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 9,265 Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for about 1.1% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $60,000. 6.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

