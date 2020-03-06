Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 350 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.2% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.55 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

