GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of GTT Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. GTT Communications has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTT Communications news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 81,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

