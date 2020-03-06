GTT Communications Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for GTT Communications in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $423.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE GTT opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $781.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. GTT Communications has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $43.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp acquired 559,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $6,674,877.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

