GTT Communications Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) – William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GTT Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Breen expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GTT Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $423.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GTT Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

GTT Communications stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GTT Communications has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp purchased 559,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $6,674,877.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,181,000 after buying an additional 1,930,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,473,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in GTT Communications by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,149,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 168,453 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 7,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 867,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after purchasing an additional 856,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GTT Communications by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,062 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.