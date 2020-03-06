GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,194,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,345,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 719,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 73,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $27.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $29.91.

