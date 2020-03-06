GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 88 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,240,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,853,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.28. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $138.91 and a 12 month high of $176.22.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

