GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 857 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,332,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 28,321 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $59.57 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Cfra raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.