GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

