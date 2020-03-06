GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 499 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,123,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,255,000 after buying an additional 127,155 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 331.7% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 174,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

