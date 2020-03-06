GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $7,291,659.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,457.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,321.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.