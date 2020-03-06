GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Applied Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $979,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.04.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

