GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $128.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average is $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $117.38 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

