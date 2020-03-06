GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 353.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,476,000 after purchasing an additional 96,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after buying an additional 88,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Shares of APD stock opened at $234.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.31 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.98.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

