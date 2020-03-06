GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,723 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 659.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up about 1.1% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 436,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,981,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $114.62 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

