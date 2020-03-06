GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,794 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 322.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $384.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.07 and its 200-day moving average is $396.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

