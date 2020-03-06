GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the third quarter worth approximately $659,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $200.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $3.0425 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

