GSB Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. American International Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in 3M by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,568,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,774,000 after acquiring an additional 511,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 722,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,452,000 after purchasing an additional 423,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of 3M by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,852,000 after purchasing an additional 336,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.48. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.