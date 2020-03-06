GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $543,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average is $189.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.86 and a 12 month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

