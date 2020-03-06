GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $439,000 Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $5,790,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $110.75 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $100.14 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet raised J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.