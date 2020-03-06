GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 61,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $276.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.87 and a 200-day moving average of $240.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $186.92 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

