GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 238.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of HON opened at $164.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.38 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

