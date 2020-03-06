GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after acquiring an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,522,194 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,404,000 after acquiring an additional 97,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.63.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $315.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $216.22 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.