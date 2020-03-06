GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 369.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $17,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Shares of GD stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.47 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

