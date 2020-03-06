GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,080,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,609,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 478,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,979,000 after buying an additional 113,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 445,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,419,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $141.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $140.24 and a 52-week high of $174.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,422. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

