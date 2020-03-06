GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $748,553,000 after acquiring an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $494,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $459,509,000 after acquiring an additional 36,206 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:MDT opened at $100.18 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

