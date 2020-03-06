GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Bank of America by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after buying an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,055,000 after buying an additional 2,104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,398,000 after buying an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $247.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.12.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

