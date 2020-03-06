GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

