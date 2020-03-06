GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 188.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

