GSB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 28.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,453 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Argus cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

