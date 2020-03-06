GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.39 and a 1 year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

