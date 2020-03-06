GSB Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.