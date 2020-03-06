GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 214,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.09. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $132.68 and a 12-month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 8,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.11, for a total transaction of $1,412,380.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,558,725.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total value of $879,903.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,099 shares of company stock worth $4,049,805 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

