GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 159.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $260.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.73. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $269.60 and a 12-month high of $433.85. The company has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of -216.98, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

