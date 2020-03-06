GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,004 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 800.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.4% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 684,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,641 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.22. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $117.60 and a one year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

