GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,045 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 124.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $97.75 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.