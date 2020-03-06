GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,568 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.87.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

