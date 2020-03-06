GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,349 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $646,444,000 after buying an additional 31,862 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,146,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,454,215 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $287,367,000 after buying an additional 112,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,390,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $298,547,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average of $205.82. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

