GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $4,856,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $3,276,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $157.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $167.04.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

