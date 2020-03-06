GSB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 148 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $244.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $221.47 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total value of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

